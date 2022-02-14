iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 114.2% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 15th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IGOV stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

