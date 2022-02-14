iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 114.2% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 15th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
IGOV stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $54.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
