iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.02% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $224,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

