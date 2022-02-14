iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 448,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $26.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

