iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 653.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MCHI stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

