iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.676 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.