iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.75

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 33487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.