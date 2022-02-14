iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.75

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 33487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

