iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $226,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.49 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.