iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,158,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after buying an additional 476,128 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. 111,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,189. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.