iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 681.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.30 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70.

