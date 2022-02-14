Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Market Cap Hits $2.74 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $472,094.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00036528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00104942 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.