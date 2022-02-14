iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 3,500 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $125,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.92. 481,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,725. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 2.06.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

