iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 3,500 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $125,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.92. 481,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,725. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.