Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

