Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

