Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $7.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JXN opened at $42.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.