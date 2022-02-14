James D. Dondero Buys 37,635 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 566,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 15.05. 126,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,870. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 10.50 and a 52 week high of 15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of 13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

