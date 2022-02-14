Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.63% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $268,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

