Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0469 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $529,428.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00104378 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.