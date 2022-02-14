Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Legal & General Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legal & General Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
