Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a market cap of $454.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

