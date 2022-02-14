Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Hold

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

