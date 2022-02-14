Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.