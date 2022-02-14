Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Adyen’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adyen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYEY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

