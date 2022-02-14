Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Weir Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Weir Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.07) to GBX 2,160 ($29.21) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

