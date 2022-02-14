John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in January

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BTO opened at $43.80 on Monday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
