John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in January

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BTO opened at $43.80 on Monday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

