John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.06

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

