Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $66.58. 99,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,752. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.