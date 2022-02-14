Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,703.94

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,703.94 ($23.04) and last traded at GBX 1,713 ($23.16), with a volume of 55471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,779.50 ($24.06).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.94) to GBX 2,320 ($31.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.35) to GBX 2,290 ($30.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.86) to GBX 2,550 ($34.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.04).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,968.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,448.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.65) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($138,269.10). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.57) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,572.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

