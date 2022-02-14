JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Shares of BBUS opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

