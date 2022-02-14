JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €41.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €41.00 ($46.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.45) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.97) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.58) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.23) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down €0.81 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €35.97 ($40.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,582,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($47.36) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($59.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.72 and its 200-day moving average is €28.94.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

