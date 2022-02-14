JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.33. The company had a trading volume of 409,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433,627. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.00 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

