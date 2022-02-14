JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 620” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 620 ($8.39) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 692.40 ($9.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.60. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,088.62). Insiders bought 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

