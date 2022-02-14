JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.