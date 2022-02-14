Juggernaut Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $477,560.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

