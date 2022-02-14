Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $219.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.20 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.99), with a volume of 157458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.40 ($3.06).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.29.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.