Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.03 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $1.25 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,715,924 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

