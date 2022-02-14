JUST Trading Down 15.1% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $365.01 million and approximately $119.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.