K21 (K21) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $286,457.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. K21 has a total market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $286,457.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 7% against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105225 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

