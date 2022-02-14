Kalata 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,411.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $839,905.16 and approximately $27,411.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.15 or 0.06881165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,396.40 or 0.99597673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006262 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.