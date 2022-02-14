Katalyo Price Hits $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $758,709.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.