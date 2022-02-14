Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $523.25 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00007840 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $523.25 million and approximately $91.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00193105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.71 or 0.00446412 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 153,013,877 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

