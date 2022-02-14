Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.24% from the company’s previous close.

PRCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Shares of PRCH opened at $8.67 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $672,535. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

