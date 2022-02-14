Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.