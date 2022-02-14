Kellogg (NYSE:K) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

