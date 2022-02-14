Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.10% of Kellogg worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Kellogg by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.