Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
L traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.13. 1,007,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on L. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Loews
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
