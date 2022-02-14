KeyCorp Comments on Terreno Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

