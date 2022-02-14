KeyCorp Weighs in on Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.22. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

