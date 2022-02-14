KeyCorp Weighs in on Zynga Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.