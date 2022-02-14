Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 3%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) shares traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 787 ($10.65) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.83). 33,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 19,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($11.16).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($12.18) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of £250.19 million and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 833.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 804.24.

In related news, insider Simon Robert Philips bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £696,080 ($941,921.52).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

