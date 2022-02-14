Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

